Meeting Previews for Saturday, March 25, 2017

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, March 25, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport School Board, Commissioners, Decatur, Decatur City Council, Decatur School Board

DECATUR CITY COUNCIL – The Decatur City Council will consider taking action Monday night on the second reading of an ordinance related to the sale of alcoholic beverages. They will also consider granting a temporary waiver of the specific use permit application fees for those restaurants operating under a TABC private club permit by way of a city-granted specific-use permit and providing an effective date. In other business, they will consider an ordinance denying the proposed change in rates of Oncor Electric Delivery Co. LLC. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at Decatur City Hall, 201. E. Walnut.

DECATUR SCHOOL BOARD – The Decatur School Board will discuss its superintendent search and potential search firms at its regular meeting Monday. Other agenda items include the DHS field house expansion, districtwide surveillance and implementation of a student drug testing policy. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the DISD Administration Building, 307 S. Cates St. It is open to the public.

BRIDGEPORT SCHOOL BOARD – After hearing two presentations from superintendent search firms Thursday night, Bridgeport School Board hired Casey Cox and Robertson Education Consultants (CCR), which is based in the Abilene area. The other contender was TASB. The board will meet again Monday night to discuss with CCR a timeline and other details of the superintendent search. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. in the board conference room, 2107 15th Street. It’s open to the public.

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS – The Wise County commissioners’ meeting scheduled for Monday, March 27, has been moved to 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, due to scheduling conflicts with multiple commissioners. The meeting will be held in the third-floor conference room of the courthouse in Decatur. Agenda items include grant resolutions for the Wise County Sheriff’s Office and revision of the county’s fund balance policy. Commissioners will also hear a presentation on the outside audit for fiscal year 2016. The meeting is open to the public.