Meeting Previews for Saturday, March 18, 2017

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, March 18, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport School Board, Chico, Chico School Board, Decatur, Decatur EDC, LBJ Grasslands, Northwest, Northwest School Board

BRIDGEPORT SCHOOL BOARD – Bridgeport School Board called a special meeting for 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 20. The board will discuss the timeline of Superintendent Dr. Eddie Bland’s exit, whether to hire a search committee and interim superintendent. Bland was named the lone finalist for superintendent at Snyder ISD earlier this month and is expected to be officially hired by the end of March. The board also has a regular meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 23.

FOREST PLAN REVISION – Management of Wise County’s LBJ National Grasslands will be part of an open discussion with U.S. Forest Service officials 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 20, at the Decatur Civic Center. The meeting is open to the public.

NORTHWEST SCHOOL BOARD – Northwest School Board will meet 6 p.m. Monday, March 20, in the Northwest ISD Board Room, 2001 Texan Drive, in Fort Worth. The meeting will open with closed session talks with the district’s legal counsel regarding a lawsuit against the district by a former teacher. Trustees will also hear reports on the district’s facilities, planning and construction and the Leader In Me Program in place at several Wise County campuses. Several items, including amendments to the 2016-2017 operating budget and districtwide athletic improvements are up for consideration.

CHICO SCHOOL BOARD – The Chico School Board will meet 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 20, at Chico Elementary School, room 150. An agenda was not posted on the district’s website by press time Friday.

DECATUR EDC – The Decatur Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors meets 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the EDC office in the Walnut Place Building. The meeting is open to the public.