Meeting Previews for Saturday, July 8, 2017

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, July 8, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport City Council, Commissioners

COMMISSIONERS TO MEET – County commissioners will consider a proclamation designating Wise as a Purple Heart County Monday. They will also discuss changes to the Wise County subdivision and development rules. In other business, they’ll consider bids, discuss any road and construction joint venture projects and accept county committee reports. The meeting starts at 9 a.m. in the third-floor conference room of the Wise County Courthouse in Decatur. It is open to the public.

BRIDGEPORT CITY COUNCIL – The council will hold a pre-meeting workshop at 5:30 p.m. to discuss Bridgeport’s growth plan. The city council meeting starts at 6 p.m., and the agenda includes a presentation from a prospective developer concerning a 194-acre property within the city. The meeting is at City Hall, 900 Thompson Street.