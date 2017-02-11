Meeting Previews for Saturday, February 11, 2017

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, February 11, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport City Council, Chico, Chico School Board, Commissioners

BRIDGEPORT CITY COUNCIL – Bridgeport City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday to discuss amending the city’s zoning ordinance to establish a historic district overlay and the purchase of amenities for the city pool. The council is expected to take action on a sign variance for Harwood Park, a final plat for 1603 Cates St. and a bid for pool improvements. The council will also meet at 5:30 for a workshop regarding the funding of a new or upgraded municipal financial suite and the repairs at the Law Enforcement Center building.

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS – Wise County commissioners will discuss at their regular meeting Monday a contract with Design Nine for a comprehensive broadband infrastructure study. Precinct 3 Commissioner Harry Lamance is scheduled to address his counterparts regarding driveway permits and placement of mailboxes, and Precinct 1 Commissioner Danny White will notify them of a temporary move to another precinct. The meeting starts at 9 a.m. in the third-floor conference room of the courthouse in Decatur. It is open to the public. Commissioners will meet again at 1 p.m. Monday at the Wise County Elections Office, 200 S. Trinity St., to discuss potential changes to the county’s thoroughfare plan. Representatives of the North Central Texas Council of Governments will also be present.

CHICO SCHOOL BOARD – Chico School Board will hold a special meeting 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, in room 150 at Chico Elementary School, 1120 Park Road. Agenda items include calling an election to fill board places 6 and 7 and consider an order calling a bond election on the May ballot.