By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, April 8, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport School Board, Commissioners

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS – Wise County commissioners meet 9 a.m. Monday, April 10, in the third-floor conference room of the courthouse in Decatur. They will discuss the capital expenditure plan, consider a resolution in support of Wise County courts’ bailiff appointment legislation and review plats. The meeting is open to the public.

BRIDGEPORT SCHOOL BOARD – The board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, April 10, at 2107 15th St. in Bridgeport. They will discuss the interim superintendent position.