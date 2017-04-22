Meeting Previews for Saturday, April 22, 2017

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, April 22, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Alvord School Board, Bridgeport, Bridgeport City Council, Commissioners

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS – Wise County commissioners Monday will consider issuing a letter of support for legislation regarding the creation of Wise County Municipal Utility District No. 4. They will also consider several tax bid sales and will have a closed session about property. The meeting is at 9 a.m. in the third-floor conference room of the county courthouse in Decatur. It is open to the public.

BRIDGEPORT CITY COUNCIL – The Bridgeport City Council will meet 6 p.m. Monday, April 24, at 900 Thompson St. They will discuss amending the Northwest Park fees and adopting an amendment to the fiscal year 2016-2017 budget to use $7,950 for a mural on the west side of a building at 901 Halsell St.

ALVORD SCHOOL BOARD – The Alvord School Board will meet 6 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at the administration building, 100 Mosley Lane, to discuss several contracts. The board will consider its food services agreement with Decatur ISD and its drug dog contract, as well as a lease for student Chromebooks, policy revisions, its district of innovation plan and its student accident and catastrophic injury policy.