Meeting Preview for Saturday, May 13, 2017

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, May 13, 2017

Tags: Commissioners

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS – Wise County commissioners will revisit EMS Administrator Charles Dillard’s request to purchase all-terrain vehicles at Monday’s regular meeting. Commissioners previously approved purchasing two, which were to be primarily used by off-duty personnel at private racetracks, but just days after the decision, county officials put the purchase on hold after questions came up about insurance and liability. Commissioners will also consider a letter of non-opposition to legislation regarding the creation of Far North Fort Worth Municipal Utility District No. 1 for a subdivision in Wise and Tarrant counties. The meeting starts at 9 a.m. in the third-floor conference room of the Wise County Courthouse in Decatur. It is open to the public.