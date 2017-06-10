Meeting Preview for Saturday, June 10, 2017

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, June 10, 2017

Tags: Commissioners

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS – Wise County commissioners will meet 9 a.m. Monday in the third-floor conference room of the Wise County Courthouse in Decatur. They will discuss indigent health care services for fiscal year 2018 and make an appointment to the Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District board. Following their regular meeting, they will reconvene at 1 p.m. for a Wise County thoroughfare plan workshop at the Elections Office, 200 S. Trinity Street, in Decatur. Representatives of the North Central Texas Council of Governments will also attend.