Meeting Briefs for Saturday, August 5, 2017

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, August 5, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport School Board, Decatur, Decatur School Board, North Central Texas Council of Governments

BRIDGEPORT SCHOOL BOARD – Bridgeport School Board will hold a special meeting 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, to discuss the tax rate for 2017-2018. The board will also discuss an interlocal agreement with Decatur ISD for food services and the purchase of attendance credits. The meeting is at the administration building, 2107 15th St., and is open to the public.

DECATUR SCHOOL BOARD – The Decatur School Board will have a budget workshop at a special meeting 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7. They will propose a tax rate and schedule budget hearing dates. There is also an executive session on the agenda to discuss personnel, real property and security devices or security audits. The meeting is in the DISD administration building, 307 S. Cates St., and is open to the public.

COUNTY TRANSPORTATION PLAN – Representatives with the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) will have a public meeting 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the Weatherford College Wise County lecture hall to discuss the master transportation thoroughfare plan. County commissioners, along with other local officials, have been working on the project with NCTCOG since last summer. The meeting is open to the public.