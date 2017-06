By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, June 24, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport City Council

BRIDGEPORT CITY COUNCIL – The council meets 6 p.m. Monday, June 26 at 900 Thompson St. They will discuss parks and recreation programs and projects, awarding a bid for the removal and replacement of aerators to serve the wastewater treatment plant and approving a project agreement with Wise County Precinct 4 for the paving of First St.