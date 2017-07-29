Median lighting to be installed

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, July 29, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, TxDot

The Texas Department of Transportation will install safety lighting along U.S. 380 in Bridgeport.

TxDOT Public Information Officer Michael Peters said the project is slated to begin this fall. Lights will be installed in the median of a 1.2-mile stretch of roadway from 16th Street to Texas 101.

“The traffic signal has illumination, but adding lighting will make it safer along this corridor,” Peters said.

Bridgeport Police Chief Steve Stanford applauded TxDOT’s decision to extend median lighting through the busy business district.

“It’s going to do a lot for safety in that area,” Stanford said.

He said there’s some foot traffic there with people crossing U.S. 380 to get to Brookshire’s Food Store. In November of 2015, Tracy Roberts, 37, was struck by a vehicle and killed attempting to cross the westbound lanes of 380 near 10th Street. Since then, there’s been an ongoing effort to extend median lighting from where it ends at County Road 1308 to Texas 101. Peters said the state-funded project will cost $241,000. Independent Utility Construction Inc. will do the work, which is expected to be complete in early 2018.

Reporter Richard Greene contributed to this report.