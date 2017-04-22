May Elections: Newark voters to decide municipal development district

By David Talley | Published Saturday, April 22, 2017

Tags: Election, Newark

Newark residents can vote beginning Monday on reassigning a half-cent sales tax from municipal services and property tax relief to the creation of a municipal development district.

The vote does not increase or decrease property taxes.

Municipal development districts fund economic development, which encourages new business growth like stores and restaurants. According to city-provided information, revenue from the sales tax can be used to expand business enterprise on projects enhancing housing and public parks. Projects currently being discussed include renovation of the old gymnasium by city hall, creating a master plan, and drilling three new water wells.

If passed by voters, the city council will appoint a board of directors and adopt policies to govern the board. All actions would be subject to council approval.

Municipal development districts are required to undergo an annual independent audit, which is open to the public.