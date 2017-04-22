May Elections: Early voting starts Monday

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, April 22, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Aurora, Boyd, Bridgeport, Chico, Decatur, Election, Newark, Runaway Bay

Polls open at 8 a.m. Monday, kicking off early voting for the May 6 city council and school board elections.

Early voting runs April 24 through May 2.

ALVORD

Early voting for the Alvord ISD bond election will take place at Alvord City Hall, 215 West Elm St. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday April 24 through May 2 with extended hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. both Tuesdays.

Election day voting on May 6 will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at city hall.

AURORA

Voting for Aurora’s general election and Northwest ISD’s bond and school board elections will be at Aurora City Hall, 303 Derting Rd.

Voting will take place 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday April 24 through May 2 with extended hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. both Tuesdays.

Election day voting on May 6 will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at city hall.

BOYD

Early voting for the Boyd School Board election is at the Community Center, 420 E. Morton Ave., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday April 24 through May 2 with extended hours 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. both Tuesdays.

Election day voting is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Community Center.

BRIDGEPORT

Early voting for Bridgeport School Board will take place at the district administration building, 2107 15th Street. Early voting is 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each weekday April 24 through May 2 with extended voting hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. both Tuesdays.

Voting on May 6, election day, will be at City Hall, 900 Thompson St., from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CHICO

Early voting for the city of Chico and Chico ISD elections is at Chico Elementary School, room 140. Hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday April 24 through May 2 with extended hours 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. both Tuesdays.

Election day voting on May 6 is at the same location.

DECATUR

Early voting for the Decatur School Board and Wise County Water Supply District elections will take place in the council chambers at Decatur City Hall, 201 E. Walnut. Voting will take place 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday April 24 through May 2 with extended hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. both Tuesdays.

Election day voting on May 6 will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at city hall.

Information on Decatur School Board candidates ran in the April 19 edition of the Messenger.

NEWARK

Early voting for the city of Newark and the Northwest ISD proposed school bond and board election is at Newark City Hall, 209 Hudson St. Polls will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday April 24 through May 2 with extended hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. both Tuesdays.

Election day voting on May 6 is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at city hall.

To read about Newark’s election, see the story below. To read details on Northwest ISD’s proposed bond, see page 11A. Information about Northwest School Board candidates ran in the April 19 edition of the Messenger.

RUNAWAY BAY

Early voting for the city of Runaway Bay’s election is at 101 Runaway Bay Drive April 24 through May 2. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday with extended hours 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. both Tuesdays. On other exception: polls close at 4 p.m. April 28.

Election day voting is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the same location.

Applications for ballot by mail should be sent to 101 Runaway Bay Drive and must be received by April 25.