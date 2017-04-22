By David Talley | Published Saturday, April 22, 2017

Tags: Chico, Chico School Board, Election

Citizens in Chico ISD will vote for or against a $1.8 million, 10-year bond in the May 6 election. Early voting starts Monday.

If passed, $195,000 will cover security upgrades on all campuses, $530,000 will be used to purchase four buses and other vehicles, $750,000 will fund ADA compliance and renovations at the baseball and softball fields, $60,000 will pay for cost-saving LED lighting in the middle school and high school gyms and $265,000 is directed toward miscellaneous projects, including irrigation repairs, maintenance shop renovations, carpet replacement, equipment and asphalt at the football parking lot.

Superintendent Don Elsom said the district only plans to actually sell the bonds if Texas’ ASATR state funding program isn’t renewed. Chico drew about $1 million from the source last year, and legislative support for the program, which aids about 250 districts in the state, is low. Elsom said the district would find other ways to fund the projects if the program is kept in place.

The projected tax increase is 5.25 cents per $100 valuation, raising the price for the average Chico ISD homeowner by $4 monthly, based on home valued at $116,398.