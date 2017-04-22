May Elections: Candidate Questionnaires

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, April 22, 2017

Tags: Aurora, Aurora City Council, Boyd, Boyd School Board, Bridgeport, Bridgeport School Board, Chico, Election, Runaway Bay, Runaway Bay City Council

SCHOOL BOARD

The Messenger sent school board candidates questionnaires, asking them to address the following:

1. Rank issues by importance and emphasis: academics, athletics, band and fine arts, facilities, technology, transportation, vocational programs

2. Rank groups as a resource for information in making decisions: administration, parents and teachers, taxpayers, fellow school board members.

3. Primary reason for seeking a place on the school board: continue the direction and policies of the district, change the direction and policies of the district, lower the tax rate.

Candidates were given a 50-word limit per question (due to space constraints) to explain their answer. If they exceeded the word limit, the remainder of the sentence containing the 50th word was published, and the rest of the answer was deleted.

BOYD SCHOOL BOARD

Boyd School Board has two contested races on the May 6 ballot – Place 1 and Place 3.

In addition to the questions listed above, they were also asked the following: 4. Boyd was recently rated one of the fastest growing areas of Wise County. How can the district prepare for this growth?

PLACE 1

REBECCA PARR (incumbent)

Occupation: Vice president, DP Construction LLC

Education: Nursing degree

Family: Married – husband Doug; daughter Aubrey, sons Curran and Weston. All three of our children attend Boyd ISD schools.

1. Academics, vocational programs, athletics, band and fine arts, technology, facilities, transportation

As a present school board trustee, I recognize that all of these areas have a huge impact in the education of our children. It is quite difficult to place more importance in some areas over others as each one can be vitally important to different students and families within the district. (exceeded word limit)

2. Parents and teachers, administration, taxpayers, fellow school board members

A school board trustee is elected to represent those who reside within the district. Often, parents, teachers, administrators and taxpayers can fall into multiple categories that you have listed. I do my best to seek input from all of those who play a role in our district in order to make the best decisions for the education of our children.

3. As with any school system, we must continually seek ways to better educate the students of our district. The educational goals must constantly be raised and new goals set in order to give our children the best education possible. I am also a taxpayer and know that we must use every dollar wisely and do everything possible to maintain a cap on our tax rate. (exceeded word limit)

4. One of the goals that we (board of trustees) have placed for our superintendent is to address the current and future facility needs of our district. This must be a priority to insure that we are prepared to handle any influx of students into our district as the Metroplex continues to push into our area. (exceeded word limit)

Martin D. Cain is also running for Place 1. He did not return the questionnaire.

Krista Barber, Kyle Erwin and Toby Miller are running for Place 3. None of them returned the questionnaire.

BRIDGEPORT SCHOOL BOARD

Place 7 is the only contested race for Bridgeport School Board.

In addition to the questions above, they were also asked the following: 4. What are you looking for in a new superintendent?

PLACE 7

LINDA DUCK

Occupation: Teacher

Education: Bachelor’s degree in education, plus master’s work in reading

Family: Husband Benny Duck, daughter Suzanne Bailey, son Michael Duck and grandchildren Jacquelyn Bailey, Corbin Bailey and Abigail Duck

1. Academics, athletics, vocational programs, technology

Academics because without the academics, needed grades and the other programs cannot be successful. Athletics is important because it helps keep students physically fit while improving their self-esteem. It is also sometimes the reason they want to come to school. Vocational programs help those interested in other areas of learning and give them opportunities to excel in those areas. (exceeded word limit)

2. Administration, teachers, parents, taxpayers and school board members

3. Continue most of the direction, but improve scores and help Bridgeport achieve its optimum potential in every area. Bridgeport needs to be a leader in Wise County with some of the highest scores, best athletics program and most diverse programs for its students.

4. A person that keeps abreast of what is happening on each campus. One that also knows ways to improve the weak areas of the school and continues to strengthen the areas of success.

JESSIE DELUNA

Occupation: Production lease operator with Enervest OP

Education: Bachelor of Science from Tarleton State University

Family: Wife Diana, children Alex (7th grade), Valerie (6th grade) and Leo (kindergarten)

1. I believe academics should always come first in school. That is why we are here in the first place, our children’s education. Next I would say facilities. One should always have a nice, comfortable, inviting place they can go and learn, somewhere the students are proud to go and enjoy their educational path. (exceeded word limit)

2. The decision process is an important one, but I would love to get feedback from parents and teachers first. They are the people on the front lines dealing with students on an everyday basis. Next I would like feedback from the administration to give me and fellow school board members information to make the proper and best decisions.

3. The primary reason I am seeking a place on the school board, I was born and raised in Bridgeport – I started kindergarten and graduated from Bridgeport High. I had a great experience while attending BISD’s educational programs and would like for my children, who are also in the school system, to have the same. (exceeded word limit)

4. Someone who is positive and always has the student’s best interest in mind, is willing to make the hard choices and know he did it to make BISD a better place for all our students, staff and the community of Bridgeport.

CITY COUNCIL

The Messenger sent mayoral and city council candidates questionnaires, asking them to address the following:

1. Please rank the following issues in terms of importance and emphasis for your city:

Taxes, streets, water and sewer, parks and recreation, fees (water, sewer, garbage), economic development, law enforcement, attract new residents and housing developments.

2. Which statement best describes your primary reason for seeking a place on the city council?

a. correct administrative or financial problems that exist within the city

b. change current direction and policies of city

c. continue current direction and policies of city

d. increase local funding for city programs, including streets, law enforcement, parks

e. maintain or lower local funding for city programs, including streets, law enforcement, parks

f. support bond election to improve city issues as needed, including streets, law enforcement, parks

g. oppose tax increases required to improve city facilities, including streets, parks, etc.

AURORA CITY COUNCIL

Mayor is the only contested race for Aurora City Council.

In addition to the above questions, candidates were also asked the following: 3. The Aurora Alien Encounter Conference will be held April 22. Are events like the conference important for creating an identity for Aurora? Or should the city focus its resources elsewhere? (Editor’s note: since the questionnaires were sent, the alien conference has been rescheduled for fall 2017.)

MAYOR

TERRY SOLOMON (incumbent)

Occupation: Software engineer

Education: Bachelor of Science – BCIS

Family: Married, with children

1. Water and sewer, economic development, taxes, fees, law enforcement, parks and recreation, new residents and housing developments.

2. Continue current direction and policies of city

3. Like it or not, believe it or not, Aurora already has an identity as an alien crash site. Events like the Aurora Alien Encounter Conference are important for the city as revenue generators. The city staff, with the help of volunteers, also presented a successful haunted house. Kudos, and my hat is off to the hard working city staff.

JANET M. DERTING

Occupation: Retired flight attendant, Southwest Airlines

Education: Amarillo High School, Amarillo College, University of Wyoming

Family: Married to Steve Derting, four sons, 14 grandchildren, one great-grandson

1. Water and sewer services are needed as well as repaired streets, economic development and law enforcement.

2. As mayor, I will continue the current forward direction and policies of the city. Aurora needs to be ready for the growth heading our way. I will support bond issues to further the development of parks and entertainment areas for our city.

3. The Alien Encounter Conference has been rescheduled to the fall so as not to interfere with other events in the surrounding area.

CITY OF CHICO

Mayor is the only contested race for Chico City Council.

In addition to the above questions, candidates were also asked the following: 3. What can the city of Chico do to strengthen its budget?

MAYOR

COLLEEN SELF

Occupation: Executive administrative assistant

Education: Graduated from Chico High School, 1973; three years college

Family: Married, two sons, two daughters, four grandchildren

1. Taxes – Those of us in office are stewards of the hard-earned tax money that is provided by our neighbors. We are not able to just print more when we run low. Instead we must ask for more money from the hardworking people of Chico. I do not take that lightly. The careful disbursement of these limited funds is critical to insuring the minimal amount of city taxes are charged to us. (exceeded word limit)

2. I want to change the current direction and policies of our city. The city needs to make itself into an attractive place for new businesses and families while still taking proper care of those of us that have always called it home. As mayor I will, whenever possible, work with you and not against you. Our city needs to be looked at from a new perspective. (exceeded word limit)

3. The most important thing we can do to strengthen our budget is to have attention to detail. Waste in any organization will weaken it. City government is no different. We need to see where we can cut and where we need to focus our attentions.

ROGER MEAD

Occupation: I was a diesel mechanic for 15 years at Key Energy. Also, I was a maintenance director for Chico ISD before I broke my back and became disabled.

Education: West High School in Davenport, Ind.

Family: Married to my wife Karen for 40 years. We have two children together, a son, Steven Mead, from Burleson and a daughter, Heather Leal, from Chico. We have seven grandkids, the oldest granddaughter Raven Leal. She was accepted to college in Independence, Kan., to play volleyball and is going to be a doctor.

1. Economic development; law enforcement; attract new residents; housing developments; taxes, streets, water and sewer; parks and recreation

2. Correct administrative or financial problems that exist with the city.

3. Unnecessary spending. Example: Trying to hire a person for temporary help for $60,000 a year, plus health insurance just because they’re a friend of somebody that’s a friend on city council.

Euell Gale Rackley is also running for Chico mayor. He did not return the questionnaire.

CITY OF RUNAWAY BAY

There are three at-large city council seats up for election.

DEBORAH LEWIS

Occupation: Retired

Education: Bachelor of Science in biomedical science, Master’s of public administration, both from Texas A&M University

Family: Mother Evelyn Lewis

1. Water and sewer, economic development, streets, attract new residents

One of the most important things we will be facing in the near future is the repair and replacement of our city infrastructure as it nears the end of its life. We need to plan now to be able to fund that project. We need to increase our tax base to provide additional money to implement. (exceeded word limit)

2. Change current directions and policies of the city

The current city council composition seems to be dysfunctional. I would like to help the mayor move the city forward as we meet the challenges the city faces and with a council that is more conducive to progress.

DAN TICER (incumbent)

Occupation: Retired

Family: Wife Sharon, grown children

1. Water and sewer, taxes, streets, law enforcement, attract new residents, parks and recreation

2. Again, rid this city of power and politics as we did six years ago and return to being responsible to the citizens.

WAYNE WALL

1. Did not answer

2. Basically I’m running for city council because the current council is being run by a loud-mouth bully and another who in his words wrote the building code for the city, and he won’t allow any changes if he can’t make money on it. They’ve been told they are violating the open meetings act but won’t change.

BERRY WHITE (incumbent)

Occupation: Investor

Family: Wife Linda Lou White, son Herman Berry White IV

1. Water, sewer and streets; attract new residents and business, this will take care of taxes; law enforcement; economic development

2. Correct administrative or financial problems that exist within the city

To continue to serve the people of Runaway Bay; to provide the best atmosphere in which they can live in harmony and respect for each other in our wonderful city.

Jerry St. John and Ricky McDonald are also running for Runaway Bay City Council. They did not return the questionnaires.