May Elections: Annexation leads to water district vote

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, April 22, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Election

Voters who live in the Decatur city limits will see a Wise County Water Supply District proposition on their May election ballots.

The water district follows the same boundaries as the city limits, and the vote is necessary due to the annexation of property into the city last year.

“Apparently it was included in the enabling legislation (for the Wise County Water Supply District) way back in the day, that when you had an annexation, then you had to have an election for the voters to approve the newly annexed areas in order to levy the water district tax rate on those newly annexed properties,” City Manager Brett Shannon said.

The proposition on the ballot states, “That the entire Wise County Water Supply District, as presently enlarged, shall assume all of the tax-supported bonds now outstanding; and that the said Wise County Water Supply District is authorized to levy an ad valorem tax upon all of the taxable property within the District, as presently enlarged, for the payment thereof.”

Shannon said voting “for” or “against” will not affect the current tax rate.

“It’s not raising a rate, it’s not lowering the rate, it’s just the ability to levy the existing tax rate to the annexed properties,” he said.

Last October, the Decatur City Council approved the voluntary annexation of nearly 169 acres of land in the southeastern portion of the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ). The request had been made by Daniel Cocanougher and included five tracts of land both north and south of U.S. 81/287.

The city is currently discussing the involuntary annexation of 14 tracts of land that make up what the city describes as seven “enclaves” that are surrounded or nearly surrounded by land already in the city limits. However, those properties would not be included in the area covered by this proposition.

If those areas are annexed, then another election with the same proposition will be held next May.

The last election to approve the newly-annexed land into the water district was held in November of 2011 and was approved by voters by a 60 percent to 40 percent margin.

The Wise County Water Supply District was formed in the 1950s, and it is responsible for funding water system improvements through bonds.

Early voting for the May 6 election starts Monday.