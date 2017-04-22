May Elections: Alvord bond vote begins Monday

By David Talley | Published Saturday, April 22, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Alvord School Board, Election

A bond package approved by the Alvord School Board in February would fund several facilities upgrades through a 29-cent addition to the current 18.4-cent debt service tax rate.

Voters will have the chance to decide the $13.6 million matter when early voting for the May 6 election starts Monday.

The package includes funding for:

a six-classroom wing, a 250-seat gymnasium and attached music room, stage and bus drive at the elementary campus. The expected cost is $5,880,000.

the addition of a 750-seat gymnasium and additional restrooms at the middle school. The expected cost is $3,400,000.

renovations and additions to the vocational ag building at the high school, which would include adding a classroom and 1,200 square feet of shop space. The expected cost is $600,000.

the construction of a 5,000-square-foot administration building, the same size as the current administration portables. The expected cost is $500,000.

athletic department improvements, including replacing the football field with turf, additions and renovations to the field house, stadium restrooms, replacing the field’s press box, storage and stadium paving on the home and visitor side. The expected cost is $2,500,000.

demolition of the old middle school campus for $230,000.

The district’s facilities committee earlier this month led community tours of the buildings that would benefit from the proposed bond.

A tax rate calculator is available on the district website. The average Alvord ISD homestead can expect a $23.24 tax increase monthly if the bond passes.