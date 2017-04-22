May Elections: $399 million bond on Northwest ballot

By David Talley | Published Saturday, April 22, 2017

In addition to two contested school board races, Northwest ISD voters will have to decide on a $399 million bond in the May 6 election. Early voting starts Monday.

According to district information, the estimated maximum tax impact of the bond is 3.75 cents for an average home in the district, valued at $250,000. This is an approximate $7.03 increase monthly. Property taxes for citizens 65 and older wouldn’t be affected by the increase under the condition they’ve filed an over-65 exemption.

The package would fund large-scale building projects for the district, which is predicting a 12,634-student surge in the next 10 years. NISD currently has 28 campuses. The package would add another three elementary schools and renovate an existing campus to serve as a district facility. It would also expand Medlin and Tidwell Middle Schools and Byron Nelson and recently-built V.R. Eaton High Schools.

“The bond initiative is not only going to deal with the 10,000 more kids we have now than we had last time, but also looking forward to another 12,000 kids,” Superintendent Ryder Warren said at a media briefing earlier this month.

The district would spend $264 million on preparing for that growth.

Student programs, including Career and Technical Education improvements, athletics improvements, a new district aquatics center and renovation of the NHS Performing Arts Center would be funded with $51 million of the package.

Technology, aging facilities and safety and security are also addressed, with funds headed toward improving student devices, roofing and mechanical repairs, handicap upgrades and fire and intrusion alarms.