Matthews sentenced for child porn

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, October 28, 2017



A Wise County man who pleaded guilty to child pornography charges in May in federal court was sentenced to 17 1/2 years in prison Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Terry R. Means sentenced Jeremy Michael Matthews, 27, to 210 months in federal prison. Matthews had pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of a visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct in May.

Matthews, who has an Azle address but lived in far south Wise County, was arrested in March.

According to the criminal complaint filed in federal court, the investigation began in January of 2016 when a detective with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona investigating child sexual exploitation in the KIK chat room observed a person with the user name “titansfan100390” and screen name “Jeremy M” enter the chat room and post pornographic images of children.

The investigation determined that “Jeremy M” was Matthews, and the information was sent to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office.

After a search warrant was executed at Matthews’ home, he admitted to investigators that he possessed child pornography on his cell phone, according to the criminal complaint.

On Nov. 17, 2016, a Wise County District Attorney’s Office investigator interviewed Matthews, who admitted to using the KIK instant messaging application to send and receive child pornography since 2014.

“He would save and collect these images so that he would not have to rely on others to access child pornography,” the criminal complaint states. “He admitted to uploading KIK links to Dropbox accounts that contained multiple images of child pornography. Matthews further admitted that on Jan. 5, 2016, in a chat thread in which he sent and received child pornography, he posted ‘little school girls need to be raped.'”

Forensic reviews of Matthews’ cell phone found approximately 650 images of child pornography, and another 982 images of child pornography on his computer.

The forensic investigation also revealed that Matthews was in a chat thread with multiple users on March 24, 2016, when he distributed child pornography to the other users.

Matthews was sentenced to 10 years of supervised release following his prison sentence. The terms of his supervised release will include no contact, either in person or on social media, with minors under the age of 18. He will have his computer and internet use monitored.

He will also have to register as a sex offender.

Matthews faced a punishment range of 5 to 20 years in prison and a term of supervised release from 5 years to life.

In addition to the agencies listed above, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Texas Rangers also investigated the case.