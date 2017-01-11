Maroney indicted for assault with pistol

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Tags: Grand Jury Indictments

A man arrested Nov. 7 after pistol whipping his brother during an argument at his Decatur home has been indicted on two felony counts by a Wise County grand jury.

Anthony Gerald Maroney, 54, was indicted Dec. 15 on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and another count of deadly conduct discharge firearm.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said Maroney and his brother, Craig Maroney, 50, were arguing about a dog when Anthony hit Craig in the back of the head with a .22 revolver. Akin said Anthony’s dog had lunged at Craig.

“Craig shoved Anthony, and Anthony reached around in his waistband and pulled out a .22 revolver,” Akin said at the time of Anthony Maroney’s arrest in November. “He fired a round into the ground between Craig’s feet.

“Craig turned away, turned his back to Anthony when the shot was fired, and that’s when Anthony hit him.”

—–

The grand jury also returned the following felony indictments:

John Wesley Avirett, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair

Mark Allen Bennett, manufacture/deliver controlled substance 4-200 grams (methamphetamine)

Edward Allen Boyd, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams (methamphetamine)

Roy Sanchez, assault family/household member with previous conviction

Christine Renee Diamante, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions; possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)

Carlos Walker Russell, assault family/household member impede breath/circulation

Jeffrey Glen Lacy, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions; possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)

Brian Evan Marcum, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Thomas Joseph Gomez, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams (methamphetamine)

Thomas Allen Morgan, sex offenders duty to register for life/annually

William Jared Harmon, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)

Michael Aaron Hill, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)

Tera Leeanne Lackey, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)

Kandle Denice Brown, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information less than five items

Salvatore Anthony Giambanco, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Phillip Cameron Parson, escape causes bodily injury; assault public servant

Kaymon Lewis, injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury (two counts)

Justin Tagle, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair

Chad Lynn Lockard, assault family/household member impede breath/circulation

Robert Wayne Loucks, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Justin Lane Anderson, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle

Matthew Scott, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information less than five items

Bobby Shane Blair, theft of property $2,500-$30,000

Ginger Jean Bridges, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions

Grant Stephan Meador, driving while intoxicated with child under 15 (two counts)

Emmanuel Lawrence Mitchell, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions

Kerri Lynn Teague, driving while intoxicated with child

Sean Michael Collett, engaging in organized criminal activity

Sara Jaye Gilliam, engaging in organized criminal activity

Daniel Manual Rivas, engaging in organized criminal activity

Henry Jeremiah Salzido, engaging in organized criminal activity

Marcus Alexander Salzido, engaging in organized criminal activity

Jacob Clark Van Winkle, engaging in organized criminal activity

