Marlett appointed to college board

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Tags: Weatherford College Wise County

Dr. Robert Marlett was appointed to the Wise County seat on the Weatherford College Board by county commissioners at their regular meeting Monday.

Marlett, who lives on Lake Bridgeport, will serve a two-year term starting Dec. 1. In this position, he is allowed to vote on any issues related to the Wise County campus.

He was recommended to commissioners by a selection committee that included County Judge J.D. Clark, Precinct 2 Commissioner Kevin Burns, Auditor Ann McCuiston and commissioners’ attorney Thomas Aaberg.

Marlett said he was interested in the “potential and output of the Weatherford College complex of campuses and particularly its role relative to Wise County.”

The longtime educator retired from Texas Tech University in 1995. While there he was an instructor and supervisor of secondary student teachers in the College of Education and was an associate professor in the Department of Park Administration and Landscape Architecture.

Marlett was an adjunct professor at Weatherford College from 2007 to 2010 and taught computer-aided design at Bridgeport High School from 1996 to 2013.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1964 and was in the Army Reserves from 1971 to 1990. He and his wife, Carolyn, have two sons and four grandchildren.

Marlett is a member of the Bridgeport Historical Society, has volunteered with the Bridgeport Education Foundation and founded the Wise Youth Violin Ensemble, which offers free violin lessons to local youth.

“I’m looking forward to seeing if I can be of some assistance and earn the confidence that’s been instilled in me to serve on this board,” he said.