By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, April 8, 2017



Wise County’s newest historical marker honoring a man dedicated to defending Wise County during the times of Indian raids and who later served as sheriff will be dedicated at a ceremony next week.

A Texas Historical Commission subject marker honoring Capt. George W. Stevens has been installed on the east side of the courthouse along with existing markers for Randolph Veasey and C.V. Terrell.

The new marker is sponsored by the local A.S. Johnston Chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, who will hold a dedication ceremony at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the marker site. The dedication ceremony will be held in conjunction with the Wise County Historical Commission.

According to research performed by W.B. Woodruff, Stevens came to Wise County at the age of 25 in 1855 and served in what was called the “Frontier Cavalry,” helping defend early Wise County settlers from Indian raids.

Stevens also twice served as Wise County sheriff. In 1878, a local posse under the direction of Stevens joined the pursuit of the Sam Bass outlaw gang and caught them on Salt Creek west of Cottondale. One gang member, Arkansaw Johnson, was killed in a gunfight.

He died in 1893 and is buried in Flat Rock Cemetery, which is dedicated out of his land grant five miles north of Decatur.