Manning appointed Precinct 2 JP

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, July 29, 2017

Wise County commissioners Thursday appointed Callie Manning of Alvord interim Precinct 2 justice of the peace.

She will replace Craig Johnson, who is joining the sheriff’s office Aug. 21 as chief deputy.

The appointment came at the recommendation of Johnson and County Judge J.D. Clark.

“Judge Clark and I reviewed some outstanding applicants,” Johnson said. “We’ve had some good interviews, and we feel like the person we’re recommending to you is a clear cut favorite and will do an outstanding job, is active in the community and will represent Precinct 2 very, very well.”

As part of the presentation, Clark read from a letter of recommendation from attorney Allen Williamson with Boyd Powers Williamson in Decatur, where Manning is a legal assistant. Williamson is also chair of the Wise County Republican Party.

In part, the letter states: “In my opinion, the main qualification for a good JP is being able to interact with the various citizens that enter the office. As you well know, Callie is a people person with a servant’s heart. I have no doubt that she will be professional, caring and most of all compassionate to all with whom she will interact.”

Williamson went on to write that personally, he hated to lose her at the firm, but he knows “this is a tremendous opportunity for her and for Wise County.”

Manning said she was honored by the recommendation and by Williamson’s letter.

“I will work very hard and diligently to know everything I need to know within the time period I’m allotted,” she said. “I’m honored to be selected.”

Precinct 3 Commissioner Harry Lamance wanted to know if anyone else was being considered.

“That’s pretty well the way the process works?” he asked. “Y’all figured it out, and we’re going to vote on it? Is that the way it’s going to be?”

Clark said if the commissioners would rather interview several people themselves, they could, but he didn’t think that was typically how appointments had been made in the past.

“I know someone in that office that has expressed interest in the job,” Lamance said. “I just have to ask ‘why?’

“She doesn’t work in your office, does she?” Lamance asked, referencing Manning.

Johnson said multiple candidates were interviewed, including one from his office for more than an hour, and at the conclusion of the process he felt strongly Manning was the best choice.

“Hmmm,” Lamance replied, pursing his lips.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Gaylord Kennedy asked if Precinct 2 Commissioner Kevin Burns had anything to say.

“I didn’t know we were ready to appoint today,” Burns said, “so I’m a little surprised, but I’m willing to go with Craig’s recommendation.”

Lamance said he didn’t realize so little information would be put out to commissioners prior to the appointment. Clark reminded him that commissioners were told at the last regular meeting a recommendation would be presented to them in late July.

“Craig’s worked in that office and with the people in that office more than any of us, and I think his recommendation carries a lot of weight,” Clark said.

Burns said he “didn’t realize the leg work would all be done.”

“I thought we’d set up some parameters today,” he said. “I wasn’t expecting this quite so soon.”

An exasperated Lamance said if everyone else wanted to pass it, he’d just “sit it out.”

“I’m not gonna give you a hard time … I guess like always I sit down here thinking there was something I should have been up there asking,” he said. “It’s probably my fault, I’m sure.”

Lamance said it would be best if every appointment was given to a person already working in that office.

Clark pointed out the interim sheriff appointed at the close of 2015 wasn’t from within the department, and interim commissioners appointed the last few years did not come off the road crew.

“I stand by the work we did and the recommendation we’re making,” Clark said.

A lengthy silence followed before Lamance spoke up again.

“Well, there’s a lady in that office by the name of Tammy Sosa who indicated she would like to have the opportunity to have that position,” he said. “I’ve known that woman a good long while myself, and I’ve known her as a people person, a compassionate person. I haven’t investigated her or nothing like that, but that’s just what I’ve seen when I was a police officer and on the outside.”

Johnson confirmed Sosa was the employee he referenced earlier in the discussion.

“We considered her strengths and weaknesses,” he said. “She submitted a resume just like everyone else, and as we went through that and her interview, there were some concerns that Judge Clark and I had …

“I don’t take Ms. Sosa’s years of service to the office lightly. She has done a great job,” he said. “But she had an opportunity just like everybody else to present herself and to be interviewed for the recommendation.”

He explained that after considering all the information, he and Clark were still of the “firm opinion that Ms. Manning is the best candidate.”

With a sigh, Burns said he was “way behind.”

“The only reason I have hesitation is a gentleman, Tommy Hudson, approached me about the position, and I asked him to attend today’s meeting. I wasn’t aware you were already interviewing candidates,” he said.

Clark said Johnson had already talked to Hudson, who was present, at which point Burns said in that case, he would make a motion to appoint Manning.

Kennedy gave it a second.

“It seems like Ms. Manning would be able to do a good job,” he said.

Burns, Kennedy and Clark voted in favor of the appointment. Lamance abstained.

Manning has worked for Boyd Powers and Williamson since April 2001 and is the head legal assistant to senior partner Derrick Boyd. She has served on the board of directors for United Way of Wise County since 2004 and is president of the Alvord Economic Development Corp.

She has previously served on the Alvord City Council and Wise County Teen Court. Manning has also been part of Alvord Friends of FFA and the Decatur Junior Women’s Club.

The office of Precinct 2 justice of the peace, along with all other JPs, will be on the March 2018 primary ballot.