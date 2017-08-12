Man sentenced in assault case

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, August 12, 2017

A Paradise man was sentenced to 30 years in prison this week for sexually assaulting a family member.

According to court records, Nicholas Colby Collie, 29, pleaded guilty Monday in 271st District Court in Decatur to aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first degree felony offense.

Collie was arrested – and later indicted – on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a young child on July 27, 2016. He has remained in the Wise County Jail since his arrest.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, the victim in the case was a male family member who was 11 years old at the time of the assaults, which other court records state took place between Aug. 1, 2014, and July 18, 2016.

The victim stated Collie exposed himself and made sexual contact with him on numerous occasions, the affidavit states.

In addition to the 30-year prison sentence, Collie will be required to register as a sex offender.

He faced a punishment range of 15 to 99 years or life in prison. The 15-year minimum rather than the five-year minimum was required because Collie pleaded true to an enhancement paragraph stating he had been convicted of a prior felony offense.

Court records indicate Collie was convicted of a third degree felony offense of theft of $20,000 to $100,000 in January of 2010 and sentenced to three years in prison. In that case, Collie pleaded guilty to stealing an 18-wheeler loaded with cattle from a ranch in the Keeter area in October of 2009.

According to Messenger archives, Collie led officers on a half-hour chase through the county at speeds of up to 80 miles per hour. After Collie swerved at them, officers shot out the truck’s radiator and several tires to bring the chase to an end. According to the Messenger story, Texas DPS Spokesperson Lonnie Haschel said Collie told officers “he was high, and the truck looked good” as the reason he stole the truck.

That was not the first time he had received a felony prison sentence.

Collie had also been sentenced to 14 months in prison in October of 2007 after he violated his probation after being given deferred adjudication six months earlier for theft stolen property $1,500 to $20,000, a state jail felony.

In addition to his felony prison sentences, Collie was sentenced to 60 days in the Wise County Jail in September of 2014 after pleading guilty to a class A misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief $500 to $1,500.