Man of many talents: Bridgeport senior competes in diverse UIL contests

Published Wednesday, January 25, 2017

One day Bryce Powers stood in front of a panel of judges and a congress made of his peers and debated whether to pass legislation requiring supermarkets to donate to food banks. The next day he competed in a coed cheerleading competition.

The second week of January was an exciting time for Powers, a Bridgeport High School senior. After placing one spot outside the cut-off for finals at the UIL state congress competition in Austin, Powers was just able to make it to the UIL state spirit championship in Fort Worth. He arrived at the team hotel at 1 a.m. the day of the meet. Powers and the rest of the squad placed 5th in the small coed division.

“I ended up in the best situation I could have been in,” he said. “By being one spot out [at congress], I was able to drive back that night.”

Powers attributes his participation in state congress to a mix of luck and preparation.

The way UIL congress works is students write bills and try to defend them in front of other students, who will ask questions about the legislation. The Bridgeport team entered late for the regional competition, so they didn’t get to write their own bill. They had to familiarize themselves with bills authored by other schools, and Powers said if one of his team members hadn’t researched the finals topic the night before regionals, he wouldn’t have known what he was talking about when he made it to the last round. Still maybe less prepared than his competitors, Powers listened to their speeches to help build his own.

“I just kind of winged it,” he said.

At state, Powers competed in a room full of people he calls “the most well-spoken students in the state of Texas,” including the eventual 4A winner.

“I feel like I hung in there with them,” Powers said. “I asked good questions. I’m excited to say that’s something I competed in.

“I’m excited to see where the other kids in that room end up.”

While delivering speeches to a room full of student legislators helped Powers think on his feet, he immediately transitioned to fancy footwork with the rest of the Bridgeport cheer team.

When the cheerleaders ran through their routines, they ended up completely changing parts of their performance. Powers said those adjustments cemented something he already knew – cheering is harder than it looks.

“The one thing that I take leaving cheer is a newfound respect for how strenuous it was,” Powers said.

For a kid who’s tried to make state in any UIL competition since his freshman year, making two back-to-back his senior year and medaling in one felt pretty good.

“It was a neat place to be,” he said.