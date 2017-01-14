Man killed in wreck

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, January 14, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, wreck

A Bridgeport man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover wreck Wednesday morning in far southwest Wise County.

According to Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Lonny Haschel, a pickup truck driven by Leoncio Martinez, 52, was eastbound on Texas 199 west of Farm Road 920 near Poolville when the wreck happened shortly after 6:30 a.m.

Martinez’ truck apparently lost traction on the wet road surface on a curve in the road, causing the truck to roll onto its side, Haschel said.

Martinez was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.