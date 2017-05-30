Man killed in house fire

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport

A Bridgeport man suffered fatal injuries sustained in a fire at his home late Saturday night.

Bridgeport Police Chief Steve Stanford said Wesley Russell, 48, was taken by ground ambulance to Wise Health System in Decatur as medics performed CPR, but Russell was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Mandy Hays ordered an autopsy, and Russell’s body has been sent to the Dallas County Medical Examiners Office.

Bridgeport Police and Fire Department responded to the call of a structure fire at 1010 Shady Oaks Drive around 11 p.m. Saturday. They found the back part of the house on fire.

“My guys attempted to make entry, but they were hit with a lot of smoke,” Bridgeport Police Chief Steve Stanford said.

Fire departments from Lake Bridgeport, Paradise and Runaway Bay also responded for mutual aid along with Wise County EMS.

Bridgeport Police Lt. Todd Low said firefighters discovered Russell in his bedroom. None of the other family members living there were at the home that evening, he said.

The fire was extinguished around 1 a.m., and Low and the Wise County Fire Marshal’s office returned to the house at daylight later that morning to continue their investigation.

Low said Tuesday the cause of the blaze is still undetermined.

“It could have been a lightning strike, due to the fact storms were passing through the area at the time. But it could have been a couple of other (causes). We haven’t ruled lightning out,” he said.

The two-story, brick structure was a total loss.