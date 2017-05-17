NEWS HEADLINES

Man killed in head-on collision

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, May 17, 2017
FATAL WRECK – A motorcyclist was killed after he was struck head-on by this SUV Tuesday. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

One man was killed Tuesday afternoon when his motorcycle was struck head-on by an SUV on Farm Road 730 near County Road 4765 south of Boyd.

Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Patrick Garcia said the motorcyclist was northbound on 730 when a southbound Lincoln SUV crossed the median for unknown reasons and struck the motorcycle. The SUV came to rest in the grass on the west side of the road.

Its driver was taken via ground ambulance to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Azle. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Mandy Hays.

The identities of both drivers were unavailable by press time Tuesday.


