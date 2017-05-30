Man killed in fiery crash

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, November 4, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport

A Bridgeport man was killed after his pickup struck a tractor trailer on U.S. 81/287 at Ramhorn Hill Road Friday morning.

Brian Eustace, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Jan Morrow.

Eustace was traveling southbound on 287 around 5:30 a.m. when his 2010 Ford F-150 struck a tractor trailer crossing the highway to go northbound, according to Department of Public Safety Trooper Chesley Womack. The pickup hit the trailer near the rear axle.

“Upon impact, [the pickup] was fully engulfed in flames. [The driver] was not able to get out of the vehicle,” Womack said.

The tractor trailer driver, Kenneth Daniels, 40, of Fort Worth, was not injured.

Southbound traffic on U.S. 81/287 was shut down for nearly an hour before vehicles were allowed to pass on the shoulder.