Man injured in wreck

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017

An Alvord man was injured when his SUV ran under the back of an 18-wheeler just before 6 Saturday morning.

The wreck happened in the southbound lanes of U.S. 81/287 near County Road 1170 north of Decatur.

Texas Department of Public Safety Spokesman Sgt. Lonny Haschel said Colton Redman, 23, of Alvord was southbound on 81/287 when he fell asleep and struck the back of a southbound 18-wheeler driven by Ricardo Cabrera-Guevara, 55, of Las Vegas. Redman’s Chevy Equinox became wedged under the truck and was dragged around 100 yards before the vehicles came to rest in the shoulder. Cabrera-Guevara was uninjured.

Redman was extricated by emergency crews and taken by ambulance to Wise Health System in Decatur before being flown to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

DPS Trooper Jeremy Pope said Redman was coherent and left the vehicle under his own power once the driver’s side door was removed. Haschel said Redman’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.

In addition to DPS, Decatur Fire Department and Wise County EMS were also called to the scene.