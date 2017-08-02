Man injured in rollover

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, August 2, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Chico

An injured man was flown from the scene of an 18-wheeler rollover wreck near Alvord Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred just before 4 a.m. on Farm Road 1655 around one mile north of Alvord.

Texas Department of Public Safety Cpl. Lantz Elliott said the truck’s driver, Zachary Tipton, 25, of Chico, was southbound on FM 1655 and either fell asleep behind the wheel or took the curve too fast, coming off the roadway. The 18-wheeler rolled, partially ejecting Tipton, who was flown to Denton City Medical by Air Evac Lifeteam 68.

In addition to DPS and Lifeteam 68, the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, Wise County Emergency Medical Services and Alvord Volunteer Fire Department responded.