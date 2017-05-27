Man injured in motorcycle wreck

By David Talley | Published Saturday, May 27, 2017

Tags: Alvord

One man was severely injured when he wrecked his motorcycle into a barbed wire fence on County Road 1590 about a mile west of Alvord Thursday afternoon.

A neighbor said the man was westbound when he left the roadway near a driveway and struck a fencepost. The man became tangled in the fence, and his bike flipped several times during the wreck, according to a bystander. A clear path of tire marks, followed by debris, led from the roadway to the spot where the bike came to rest in a nearby field.

Texas Department of Public Safety Spokesman Sgt. Lonny Haschel later identified the man as Gregory Meier, 21, of Alvord. Bystanders said Meier was passionate about motorcycles and frequently traveled the road.

DPS Investigator Jose Gomez confirmed the story and said the man was taken via air ambulance to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

Wise County EMS and Alvord Fire Department responded to the scene.