Man convicted of child sex assault

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, May 6, 2017

*Warning: graphic content.

A Lubbock man was convicted in district court Wednesday of sexually assaulting his stepdaughter.

A Wise County jury found Chester Lee Finney Jr., 32, guilty of one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child.

The victim, who was 7 years old at the time of the assault in the summer of 2013, testified that she was invited into Finney’s bedroom to sleep when the child’s mother was out of the house. The girl said she fell asleep, and when she woke up, she was on top of Finney, who was holding his genitalia in one hand while placing his other hand in the victim’s genitalia.

She ran out of the room but did not tell anyone right away.

The assault took place at a family member’s house in Wise County.

Two years later, after her older sister told their mom about a similar assault involving Finney, the younger sister disclosed the earlier assault.

By this time, Finney was no longer living in the house.

When asked why she waited so long to speak up, the victim testified, “I thought he would break in. I thought it was my fault.”

The older sister also testified about being assaulted in 2015 by Finney. That case is pending in Tarrant County.

In their closing statements, Finney’s attorneys Paul Belew and David Singleton argued that the state’s witnesses, which also included the victim’s mother, had too many inconsistencies with their testimony. They also questioned why the child waited two years before telling someone.

“The only time she has the outcry is after the idea was planted in her head,” by her sister, Singleton said.

Assistant District Attorney Lindy Borchardt told the jury it was up to them to protect the young victim in the case.

“The measure of any society is how we protect our weakest,” she said. ” … You are the only ones who can protect these girls. Your message needs to be strong.”

The jury deliberated for nearly an hour before delivering the guilty verdict around noon Wednesday.

Because Finney elected to have the judge assess his punishment, a sentencing hearing will be held at a future date.

Finney remains in the Wise County Jail.