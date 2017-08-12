Man charged with possession of child porn

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, August 12, 2017

Tags: Lake Bridgeport

A Lake Bridgeport man was recently arrested for child pornography.

Anthony Dewayne Peacock, 32, was taken into custody July 26 and charged with possession with intent to promote child pornography.

According to the arrest affidavit, Peacock sent digital images of a naked prepubescent female engaged in a sex act with a man from his cell phone to what turned out to be an undercover officer with the Federal Bureau of Investigation on May 2.

The FBI agent contacted the Wise County Sheriff’s Department, and the two agencies began working in conjunction on the case. Investigators were able to verify that Peacock was sending the images from his phone based on a previous call Peacock had made from the same number to the sheriff’s office.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said a search warrant was served for at least two electronic devices belonging to Peacock.

Peacock remained in the Wise County Jail Friday with bail set at $75,000.

Possession or promotion of child pornography is a second degree felony.