Man arrested for threatening mom, daughter

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, April 19, 2017

A Weatherford man is in the Wise County jail after investigators said he broke into a home near Decatur and threatened two people inside with a gun.

According to arrest warrant affidavits filed last week, Daniel Joseph Remley, 37, knocked on the door of a home in the 400 block of Mesa Ridge, east of Decatur, on April 8. One of the home’s occupants, Alisha Kimbrell, 25, opened the door approximately 2 inches, and Remley pushed his way inside.

Remley then pulled a pistol from his pants.

“Remley pressed the barrel of the firearm into Alisha’s head and tapped it twice against her temple, while stating he would shoot her,” Kimbrell told officers, according to the affidavit.

The investigation by the Wise County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Remley had come to the house to confront Kimbrell’s brother, James LeCroy, 31, who had assaulted Remley’s brother, Jesse Lee DeGarmo, 33, the day before. DeGarmo is also Kimbrell’s boyfriend.

LeCroy wasn’t at the home, however, because he had been arrested on unrelated warrants earlier that day and was at the Wise County Jail.

Kimbrell’s mother, Dawn Hitchcock, 52, was also confronted by Remley inside the house.

According to the affidavit, Hitchcock tried to talk to Remley to take his attention away from her daughter, and Remley then pointed the gun at her, saying he would shoot her also.

“Remley lowered the pistol slightly and discharged a single round in Hitchcock’s direction,” Hitchcock told officers, according to the affidavit. ” … Hitchcock stated she was in fear for her life when Remley performed the deliberate act of chambering a round in the pistol before firing in her direction.”

She told investigators she felt Remley had come to the house to murder LeCroy.

Remley left the home, and Department of Public Safety troopers were dispatched to the area to help locate his silver Jeep. Troopers located the vehicle nearby and after a short pursuit, arrested Remley for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 3 in an amount less than 28 grams.

Following the investigation, additional charges of burglary of a habitation intend other felony, a first degree felony, and two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony, were filed on Remley April 13.

He remained in the Wise County Jail Tuesday with total bond set at $450,000.

Online court records indicate Remley was previously convicted in 43rd District Court in Parker County of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in June of 2009 and sentenced to five years in prison.