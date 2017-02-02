Man arrested after threatening officers

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, January 28, 2017

A Bridgeport man was charged with aggravated assault of a public servant after a confrontation with officers Sunday.

Bridgeport Police Chief Steve Stanford said a call came in to his department around 9 p.m. about a physical disturbance at the P&W Trailer Park in the 1400 block of Chico Highway. A family member told officers that the suspect, Stephen Marcus Edwards, 22, had left the home on foot with a rope, and the family was concerned for his safety.

The officer began to search the heavily wooded area behind the home until he found Edwards about a half-mile away, Stanford said.

“Upon contact with the suspect, he became verbally aggressive and removed two knives from his person,” Stanford said. “He became verbally combative and threatened officers. We believe he wanted … suicide by cop.”

A couple of times, Edwards made lunging motions toward the officers, Stanford said. The officers continued to give Edwards commands to drop the knives.

With officer J.D. Petty providing what Stanford called “lethal cover,” Cpl. Richard Taylor was able to deploy his Taser so Edwards could be disarmed and arrested.

Medics were called to check on Edwards, who was not seriously injured.

Stanford said he was proud of his officers’ use of de-escalation techniques in a dangerous situation.

“They tried to calm the situation,” Stanford said. “A lot of situations end up with different endings.”

A video shot with an officer’s body camera and posted on the Bridgeport Police Department’s Facebook page shows part of the interaction between officers and Edwards, including the officer deploying his Taser.

Stanford said further investigation revealed that prior to leaving the house, Edwards had gotten in a fight with his younger brother and tried to choke him. That led to a charge of assault of a family member by impeding breath or circulation.

As of Tuesday morning, Edwards remained in the Wise County Jail with bond set at $30,000 for the aggravated assault against a public servant charge and $15,000 for the assault of a family member charge.