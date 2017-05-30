Man arrested after pursuit

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, November 11, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport

A Mineral Wells man was arrested after leading Bridgeport officers on a short pursuit on a motorcycle and then on foot near County Road 3420 Thursday afternoon.

Beau Keller, 41, is facing charges of driving without a license, evading with a vehicle and resisting arrest, according to Bridgeport Police Chief Steve Stanford.

Keller was spotted at 1:58 p.m. by a Bridgeport officer on Farm Road 920 and a traffic stop was attempted.

“[The officer] knew he was not supposed to be driving,” Stanford said.

The officer chased him onto CR 3420. Keller turned into a private drive and then took the motorcyle off-road into a pasture for a mile before wrecking out on an embankment.

A foot pursuit of only about 50 yards followed before the officer caught up to him.

A Taser had to be used on Keller to bring him into custody at 2:05 p.m. A medic was called to the scene to check on him as a precaution.

Wise County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted with the pursuit.

Keller was previously arrested in Wise County Oct. 14 for possession of a dangerous drug and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.