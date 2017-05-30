Mallory named Citizen of the Year

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Dr. Dan Mallory was named Decatur’s Citizen of the Year Saturday night at the 26th annual Chamber of Commerce auction and banquet.

Mallory, a local orthodontist, is the founder of Live Thankfully, a program that provides food for families during the holidays. He was tricked into attending the weekend event by being told he would get to share information about the charity he founded.

“That’s really what I’m prepared to talk about,” he said with a laugh. “Actually, there was a campout I was on with my son, and I was going to completely ditch coming here because I was going to hang out in 28-degree weather with my son … but I’m very thankful for the honor and for the Chamber for selecting me on this.”

Mallory thanked his wife, Allison, and said the Live Thankfully effort would not be successful without her help and the efforts of many others around him.

“One of the reasons it’s so fun in Decatur is because we have an awesome community,” he said. “People here want to give and pour back in and love on people where they’re at. Thank y’all for helping make Live Thankfully successful.”

Mallory is also an elder in his church, a Scoutmaster and a former board member of the Wise Health Foundation and Wise County Christian Counseling.

Also honored Saturday night was Jackie Boyd of Decatur. He received a special award for his years of community service.

Boyd was a local dairy operator, mail carrier and auctioneer. He was also a school board member and known as a football announcer and master domino player.

“I just live my life, and I’ve got the best set of kids in the world and the greatest friends,” he said. “I thank you very much for this award.”

Boyd has seven kids ranging in age from 34 to 60. Saturday was only the third time all seven kids had ever been together.

The theme for Saturday’s event was Halloween Under the Big Top and guests dressed in costumes, some specific to the circus. Costume contest winners included:

Best Male – Jim Nation, The Bearded Lady

Best Female – Ashly DoByns, The Knife Thrower’s Assistant

Best Couple – Fred and Hannah Thornton, Redneck Couple

Best Group – S&J Pharmacy, Scooby-Doo Crew

Although a final tally for the night was not yet available by press time Tuesday, Decatur Chamber Executive Director Misty Hudson said the live auction brought in $50,850.