Making an ‘Impackt;’ Teen’s service project eases transition for foster kids

By David Talley | Published Saturday, January 28, 2017

Tags: Decatur

When Keleigh Axelrod, 15, and her father, Scott, of Allen visited the Wise County Department of Family and Protective Services office in Decatur Sunday, it wasn’t the first time the Metroplex teenager had been inside an adoption office.

Keleigh was adopted as a 9-month-old, narrowly escaping life as a foster child with just a small plastic bag of her things. Years later she returned with 300 empty duffel bags to be distributed to local CPS workers who handle relocating children so each kid can pack their belongings into something more than a pillowcase or trash bag.

“When I was adopted, I only had a Target bag with a few baby items,” she said. “There weren’t toys, just a bottle I think. And so that really struck home when I heard about how foster children don’t always have a proper bag to put their belongings in. Sometimes it’s a trash bag or a pillow case. I was like, ‘I don’t think that’s right.’ I think they need something more durable with dignity.”

Scott Axelrod said relocations often occur when a child’s living situation is deemed unacceptable due to either abuse or neglect. That’s when he hopes the bags will be useful.

“At that point they have the bags handy and ready to go so that child can put all their worldly belongings in that pillow case instead of a trash bag,” he said.

The Wise County office was the first stop for Keleigh’s recently-created nonprofit, Impacktive. She said a family friend had a contact in the office, who mentioned a need for the bags.

According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services website, 66 Wise County children were removed from their homes in 2015. But Keleigh said she’s got her eyes on serving a bigger area – 17,151 children have been removed across the state according to the site.

“That means there’s a lot of kids who don’t have duffel bags,” she said.

It started when Keleigh competed in the Miss Texas’ Miss Outstanding Teen contest last summer. She pitched the idea to a judge, who liked it enough to help her follow through on her plan to supply the bags. The family solicited donations to buy the bags from a source in Dallas and Keleigh helped design and write content for the website.

Scott Axelrod said the scope of the project became apparent when the family realized they’d need space to store the bags.

“They called and delivered them to the house, and I figured it would be a pallet,” he said. “I could move a car and fit it in the garage.

“‘But they called and said we have a delivery of 1,740 pounds, and it’s three pallets.’

Scott was stunned.

“‘We’re going to have to call you back,'” he told them.

Through his real estate connections, Scott found storage space for the bags. Currently, he’s got them spread around the region with plans to be distributed soon. Keleigh said the charity is also working to stock the bags with basic items as well.

“We deliver them empty, but we’re working on getting to where we can actually put blankets in them,” she said, “so they’re not just getting an empty bag.”

She added one benefit of having your charity run by a teenager is the lack of overhead cost. With no office or staff salaries to cover, all donations go straight to purchasing more bags, something both Scott and Keleigh agree Impacktive will need when they expand to larger, urban counties.

“I can actually use my computer any time at school, so if I need to reply to an email or something I can do that quickly,” she said. “It’s really been amazing to help out a cause that’s so close to my heart.”

To donate to Impacktive, visit impacktive.com or email info@impacktive.com for information.