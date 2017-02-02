Long pleads guilty to assaulting officer

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, January 28, 2017

Tags: Crime, Paradise

Six months after leading officers on a high speed chase through the county that included ramming an officer’s vehicle, a Paradise man has been sentenced to 19 years in jail.

Brandon Cole Long, 28, pleaded guilty in 271st District Court in Decatur Monday to one first degree felony charge of aggravated assault against a public servant and was sentenced to 19 years in the institutional division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Due to a previous felony conviction of assault of a family or household member with a previous conviction on Feb. 15, 2013, in 158th District Court in Denton County, the punishment range for the enhanced first degree felony was 15 to 99 years or life in prison instead of the 5 to 99 year range.

District Judge John Fostel also found the vehicle Long was driving had been used as a deadly weapon.

The incident happened on July 23 of last year when Wise County Sheriff’s deputy Gary Fitzgerald recognized Long as a suspect in a stolen vehicle case. Long and a passenger, Lana Kristine O’Connell, 28, of Dallas sped away from the officer in what turned out to be another stolen vehicle: a Chevy double-cab pickup.

During the half-hour chase through the Paradise and Boonsville area that followed, Long backed into Fitzgerald’s patrol car several times. Fitzgerald sustained a laceration to his head that required stitches.

Sheriff Lane Akin said Fitzgerald fired at Long three times to stop the assault.

In addition to the aggravated assault against a public servant charge, Long also pleaded guilty to the third degree felony charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and received a 19-year jail sentence. Due to Long’s previous felony conviction, he faced an enhanced punishment range of 2 to 20 years instead of 10.

Long also pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a vehicle that took place on June 8 of last year. He was sentenced to 10 years on that charge.

All of the sentences will run concurrently.

O’Connell is awaiting trial on two charges. She was indicted last year on one count of aggravated assault against a public servant for tossing a vehicle jack at the pursuing officer during the chase, as well as one count of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.

The two were eventually arrested after Long crashed into a ravine in the area of County Road 3655 and caught after attempting to flee on foot.