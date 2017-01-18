Locals reflect on town’s civil rights history

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017



More than 20 locals gathered Monday evening at a historic church in Decatur to celebrate the birthday of a man that died nearly 50 years ago.

“This is our first gathering on Martin Luther King Jr. Day,” said Mike Bell, co-director of the Wise County Community Coalition, “but I sincerely hope it will not be our last.”

The group came together at St. Johns Baptist Church Parsonage to reflect on King’s life as a civil rights leader and his lasting impact on race relations across the nation. While King never visited Wise County, his voice and actions had a powerful effect on members of the community here. Two Decatur residents, Sharon Dawson and Mayor Martin Woodruff, shared their experiences living through the time period.

“We had heard about the sit-ins,” said Dawson, “and we decided we were going to go in and have our dinner at Terrell’s Cafe [a former Decatur restaurant]. There were eight or nine of us, and that was a place we normally didn’t go. They didn’t say we couldn’t go, you just didn’t go.

“It was just one of those things I remember to this day. We sat there and the waitress came up and we made our order and we ate our dinner and we paid and we left,” she said. “Now, that may not sound like a lot, but for us, at that day and time, it was like we had just made the biggest step of our life. It was a small step, but it made us feel like we were part of the civil rights movement also. And that was the one thing we did.”

Dawson said her mother was probably nervous, but “she never told us not to.”

“They made sure we had the money to pay for that dinner,” she said. “It may have taken away from what we were going to eat next week, but she wanted to make sure we had that money so when we went in and they brought the check we could pay. They couldn’t say they called the cops because we couldn’t pay.”

Woodruff was a student at Decatur High School as the district desegregated.

“When the Decatur School Board voted in 1964 to accomplish desegregation, I was a senior in high school,” he said. “In the summer of 1965, I had just finished my junior year and I became aware the segregation I had grown up with in Decatur ISD for 11 years was ending. Now school may have started in the fall, but desegregation started in the summer for us because the football players started showing up at the field house for the unofficial workouts. The couch would just let you know the field house would be open, and you could show up.”

That 1965 team was the first to welcome black students into the program. It was also the first to win a district trophy, Woodruff added. Previously, the team had only netted co-championships.

“Those two young men contributed to the first district title Decatur High School had won. It was the first outright championship in 26 years, and we did it with about 26 players,” he said. “We had one varsity team, barely.

“At the end of that year and later on I realized the consequences of living in a segregated community,” he said, “and a segregated school system, especially, that I was deprived. I didn’t get to grow up with those folks. I didn’t get to know them until I was a senior in high school.”

Those gathered Monday night also spoke on race relations in the nation moving forward and challenged each other to seek and promote change.

The Community Coalition’s next meeting is Monday, Feb. 13. For information, call Bell at 940-627-9082.