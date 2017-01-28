Local women joined march in Austin

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, January 28, 2017



Up to 50,000 people filled the streets leading to the Texas State Capitol Building in Austin during the Women’s March last Saturday, and there were Wise County women among the throngs.

Jo Johnson, a math instructor at Weatherford College and lifelong Democrat, attended the march with a group from the Tarrant County Democratic Party. Johnson’s decision to march stemmed from her disappointment with President Donald Trump’s actions, both during and after his election campaign. Her Republican family urged Johnson to give Trump the benefit of the doubt, but she felt that he’d passed the point of deserving it, especially after he announced cabinet picks like Betsy DeVos and Rick Perry, people Johnson believes are the “antithesis” of the departments they’ll lead.

Trump’s picks for his cabinet were the last straw for Johnson, who said she felt like simply donating money to causes she cares about wasn’t the best way to protest anymore.

“It was just winding me up,” she said. “I contribute to things I believe in, but I have a limited amount of money. That wasn’t enough. That wasn’t making me feel like I was making a difference.”

Though Johnson said she hopes for the best during the Trump years, she couldn’t just stand by while he makes political moves with which she disagrees. Johnson wanted to stand in solidarity with other men and women who felt insulted by or concerned with the Trump administration’s rhetoric and actions.

“When I heard about the march, I thought this would be a way to show that we were against him, that people were listening,” Johnson said. “That we would not be herded blindly into what I consider a very dark place in our country.

“We were going to have our voices heard as long as we’re allowed to.”

Calling the march “the most wonderful thing I’ve done,” Johnson described a scene of peaceful, joyful marchers, women and men carrying signs about causes from immigration to health care to women’s rights.

“I know it sounds like unicorns and butterflies, but everyone was kind,” she said. “It was really outstanding how positive it was.”

Johnson said she met many people at the march, and she hopes to get involved with more activist groups going forward, both in Wise County and beyond. She plans to campaign for Democrats running for state seats in the next election.

“I’ve found people who are for what [Trump] is trying to dismantle,” she said. “It really gave everybody a feeling of possibility.”

Clarissa Galindo, a precinct chair for the Wise County Democratic Party, attended the march in Austin with her sister, her grandmother and one of her great-aunts. Galindo’s older family members were part of the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s, so attending political demonstrations is a family legacy.

“When the opportunity for something that was so important came up, my gran was like, ‘You have to do this. If you don’t do this, you’ll regret it for the rest of your life,'” Galindo said.

Galindo carried a sign that read, “1950s Fashion, Not Policies.” The sign was inspired by both the spirit of the march and Galindo’s personal love of vintage clothing.

On the streets of Austin, Galindo and her family talked to a variety of organizations, listened to the drum corp playing at the front of the march and heard a speech by former Texas Sen. Wendy Davis, who wore the same tennis shoes she stood in during her famous 2013 filibuster.

“We were looking at signs and seeing the different things people cared about,” Galindo said. “Almost any issue you can think of was represented. There were people who maybe couldn’t march lined up on the streets and balconies cheering us on.

“It was encouraging to see that many people gathered together.”

Galindo, who’s Latina, grew up hearing stories about discrimination her family members suffered. Her grandfather had to pick up food from the back of restuarants, and her parents were told people with their heritage should work only labor jobs. She said she doesn’t want to see backsliding civil rights for any minority group under the new president.

“For me, this march was about cementing our rights,” Galindo said. “We need to make sure we keep them, that we don’t lose the things we’ve worked so hard for.”

As a newly-appointed Democratic precinct chair, Galindo said she hopes to bring the spirit of the march back to Wise County by encouraging young people to join the Wise County Democratic Party, forming bipartisan committees to help the community and getting the group’s name out there. The more diversity is encouraged, the better.

“The things we care about, we’re not just going to hold a sign and walk,” she said. “This was like the big fireworks show, ‘Look at what we’re doing! Pay attention ’cause we’re coming!’ But we actually have to follow that up.”