Local teen killed in crash

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, July 8, 2017

Tags: Boyd, Cottondale, Paradise

A Paradise High School student was killed in a head-on collision Thursday afternoon on Farm Road 2123, just east of Cottondale.

According to Department of Public Safety Trooper Robert Carson, Nicholas Chance Rhodes, 17, was driving eastbound in a Toyota Tundra on FM 2123 about 4 p.m. when he crossed into the westbound lane of traffic, colliding head-on with a Ford pickup.

“The Ford pickup had just crested the hill and didn’t have a lot of time, but he veered to the right at the last minute,” Carson said. “The impact was in the center of the roadway.”

The driver of the Ford, Richard Morgan Ginn, 46, of Paradise, was extricated from his vehicle by first responders. He was flown to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with serious injuries.

Rhodes was pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Mandy Hays. Carson said although Rhodes was a PHS student, he lived in Boyd.