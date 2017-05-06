Local man killed in police shooting

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, May 6, 2017

Tags: Decatur

The son of a Decatur business owner was shot and killed by police in San Francisco Wednesday.

According to a story in the San Francisco Chronicle, San Francisco Police officials said two uniformed officers were walking a foot beat in the 900 block of Market Street just before 11:30 a.m. and saw a man stabbing another man inside a Subway sandwich shop.

The officers intervened, and one officer shot and killed the man with the knife, who was later identified as Nicholas Flusche, 26, of Muenster. He was the son of Phillip Flusche.

The Chronicle story identified the stabbing victim as a Subway employee. That victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

The shooting is under investigation by police, the district attorney’s office and the civilian Department of Police Accountability, the Chronicle story stated.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for funeral costs and to transport Flusche’s body back to Texas. As of Friday afternoon, more than $7,000 had been raised.

Mass of Christian burial for Flusche is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Sacred Heart Church in Muenster. Rosary is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a vigil at 7 p.m. Family visitation will follow the vigil at the church hall community center.

Nicholas’ full obituary will run in a future edition of the Messenger.