Local libraries plan summer programs

By David Talley | Published Saturday, May 27, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Boyd, Bridgeport, Chico, Decatur, Newark, Rhome

Wise County libraries are gearing up for summer with programs planned for both children and adults over the next several months.

ALVORD

Alvord Public Library will hold summer reading events at 10 a.m. every Wednesday June 7 through Aug. 2 at Alvord City Hall, 215 W. Elm St. Library Director Pamela AlHusaini notes the programs are geared toward elementary-aged children, but younger siblings are welcome if an adult will be available for assistance. Older children are also welcome but may be asked to help out around the library.

After each program is finished, participants will take a supervised walk to the library to check out books and enjoy refreshments. Students attending summer school are invited to attend when they’ve finished.

The library will also hold a solar eclipse viewing party 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, on the corner of Elm and Wickham streets. The event is come and go.

BOYD

Boyd Elementary School will hold its Read 2 Succeed Summer Learning Club 6 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday June 6 through July 25, excluding Independence Day. The program is for Boyd students entering pre-k through fourth grade.

Students can check out books, participate in teacher-designed academic activities, pick up weekly learning packets and play educational games on the school’s computers. The event will also include a 6:30 p.m. story time with guest readers, which is open to children of all ages.

There will also be a book exchange rack for students not currently enrolled at Boyd Elementary School. The event is come and go, but parents are required to stay with their kids. Call the school at 940-433-9520.

BRIDGEPORT

In Bridgeport, the public library will host summer reading club events at 2:30 p.m. every Wednesday June 7 through July 19. Excluding June 21, June 28 and July 19, all events will be held at the Bridgeport Community Center.

Story times will also be held Wednesday and Thursday mornings at 10:30 at the library. Individuals of all ages can attend Arts and Crafts Thursdays at 4 p.m. For more information, call the library at 940-683-3450.

CHICO

Chico Public Library will hold summer reading events June 6 through July 27.

On Tuesdays, activities for children age 7 and older are 4 to 5 p.m. Activities 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays are geared toward kids age 4 and older.

The library will also hold “1,2,3 Play With Me” events Thursdays from 11 a.m. to noon. Those events are aimed at bringing parents or caregivers and their children ages 0 to 5 together for play-based fun and learning.

The library will also hold multiple events for adults and teens.

Call the library at 940-644-2330 or visit chicopubliclibraryinc.com for more information.

DECATUR

The Decatur Public Library has planned multiple events, including summer reading club meetings every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. and noon until July 26.

The library will also have a kindergarten readiness program, held over two sessions. The first session is at 10:15 a.m. June 5, 12 and 19. The next is 10:15 a.m. July 10, 17 and 14.

Teen activities will be held Thursdays at 4 p.m., beginning on June 1 and running through the end of July.

Sensory Storytime is 10:15 a.m. on Thursdays. The library will also hold an eclipse viewing party at the library, with 1,000 eclipse viewing glasses available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Visit decaturpubliclibrary.com or call 940-393-0290 for more information.

NEWARK

Newark Public Library will host its summer reading program sessions on Monday, July 10; Tuesday, July 11; and Thursday, July 13. Week two is Monday, July 17; Tuesday, July 18, and Thursday, July 20. Week three is Monday, July 24; Tuesday, July 25; and Thursday, July 27.

Each day will kick off with a sack lunch at noon, and activities will last until 2 p.m.

Registrations forms are available at the library, 207 Hudson St. Call 817-489-2224 for information.

RHOME

Call the Rhome Public Library at 817-636-2767 for information on summer reading events.