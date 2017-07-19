Local lawmakers prepare for action in special session

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, July 19, 2017



The 85th Texas Legislature started its special session Tuesday, and local lawmakers have already filed bills that fit under the umbrella of Gov. Greg Abb’ott’s goals for the session.

Abbott asked State Rep. Phil King to establish legislation for a commission on school finance. King and State Sen. Larry Taylor Tuesday filed House Bill 191, which proposes the creation of the Texas Commission on Public School Finance.

King said that if created, the commission will work over the next 16 months to isolate the issues with the current school finance model and bring together stakeholders in public education (lawmakers, parents, educators, the business community) to solve those issues.

“It’s not just to study but to actually develop a new school finance model for the state of Texas,” King said.

One idea King said he has for boosting school finances is reducing government over-regulation, including high stakes testing.

“All the compliances do nothing but cost money,” he said. “Districts have had to move resources from the classroom to compliance. The thousands of data points the schools have to gather for the state and the fed is incredible.”

Another one of King’s goals is to lower property taxes, so the commission will also look at the possibility of funding schools through sales tax or increased state funding.

Vouchers for students to move to private schools, a topic of much debate in the regular session, will also likely be on the agenda for discussion.

“You can’t have an open discussion about school finance without discussing alternatives,” King said.

The bill says the commission will be composed of 13 members – four appointed by the governor, four appointed by the lieutenant governor, four appointed by the speaker of the house, and one member of the State Board of Education. The appointees are to include at least one school administrator or school board trustee, one member of the business community and one member of the civic community.

The commission will present a report to the governor and legislature no later than Dec. 31 of next year.

King also filed House Bill 192, which would prevent the chief appraiser of an appraisal district from increasing a property’s value if that same property’s value was lowered as the result of protest or appeal in the previous tax year, unless the increase is supported by “clear and convincing evidence.”

State Sen. Craig Estes is the co-author of three bills filed in the Senate for special session – Senate Bill 4, which prohibits governmental agencies from entering a taxpayer resource transaction with an abortion provider or affiliate of an abortion provider; Senate Bill 5, which increases criminal penalties for voter fraud; and Senate Bill 9, which places a limit on the rate of growth of appropriations so that it may not exceed the growth of the population or rate of inflation.

The office of Sen. Craig Estes didn’t respond to a request for comment by press time.