Local educators attend state convention

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, July 5, 2017

Representing North Texas

REPRESENTING NORTH TEXAS – Gamma Epsilon members who attended the state convention include DeeAnn Archer, Lou Hitt, Debra Wood, President Blanca Galindo, Jane Burgess, Rachel Gasperson, Carol Donavan, Jacquetta Graves, Dianne Radcliffe and Janet McMurray. Submitted photo

Ten educators from Clay, Montague and Wise counties attended the 88th state convention of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International June 22-24 in Houston.

Lou Hitt received a State Achievement Award, and 50-plus-year member Jacquetta Graves received the Tudor Rose Award.

State President Marilyn Gregory presided over meetings and conducted member voting of state bylaw proposals. Gamma Epsilon members attended sessions with guest speakers and workshops on a variety of topics.

DKG Second Vice President Becky Sadowski brought greetings on behalf of International President Carolyn Pittman.

Gamma Epsilon is an active chapter within the Delta Kappa Gamma International Society with several of their members chairing and serving on state committees and one member serving as international expansion chair.

Four members were to attend the Southwest Regional Conference July 4-7 in Honolulu.


