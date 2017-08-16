Local districts make the grade

All Wise County districts and campuses received a passing grade in the 2017 preliminary accountability ratings released Tuesday by the Texas Education Agency.
Wise County schools joined 95 percent of districts and 89.4 percent of campuses across the state that received the rating of met standard.
The acceptable rating means the districts and campuses met the target indexes for student achievement (a snapshot of student performance across all subjects), student progress (measure of student progress from year to year), closing performance gaps (measure of academic achievement of economically disadvantaged and the lowest performing ethnic student groups) and postsecondary readiness.
Along with meeting the standards, several campuses earned distinctions when compared to 40 schools with similar enrollments and demographics.
Decatur High School led the area schools, earning six of the seven possible distinctions – English/reading; mathematics; science; social studies; closing performance gaps; and postsecondary readiness.
“It’s a symptom of a lot of good things happening on a day-to-day basis,” said Decatur High School Principal Jeff Russell. “I’m really proud of the teachers. They’ve done a lot of great work.
“I equate it to athletics. Teams that win have really great practices.”
Boyd Elementary stood out, earning all five of the distinctions it qualified for.
“We’re very proud of them. The TEA sent an email that we were one of 400 elementaries to receive all the distinctions,” said Boyd ISD Superintendent Ted West. “Our kids and teachers did an excellent job. It was a lot of hard work.”
Chico Middle School also earned five distinctions and Bridgeport High School four.
DISTRICT, CAMPUS RESULTS
ALVORD ISD: MET STANDARD
Alvord Elementary: Met Standard
Alvord Middle School: Met Standard
Alvord High School: Met Standard; top 25 percent closing performance gap
BOYD ISD: MET STANDARD
Boyd Elementary: Met Standard; ELA/reading; mathematics; top 25 percent student progress; top 25 percent closing performance gap; postsecondary readiness
Boyd Intermediate: Met Standard
Boyd Middle School: Met Standard; top 25 percent closing performance gap
Boyd High School: Met Standard
BRIDGEPORT ISD: MET STANDARD
Bridgeport Elementary: Met Standard
Bridgeport Intermediate: Met Standard
Bridgeport Middle School: Met Standard; Top 25 percent student progress
Bridgeport High School: Met Standard; science; social studies; top 25 percent closing performance gap; postsecondary readiness
CHICO ISD: MET STANDARD
Chico Elementary: Met Standard
Chico Middle School: Met Standard; ELA/Reading; mathematics; social studies; top 25 percent closing performance gap; postsecondary readiness
Chico High School: Met Standard
DECATUR ISD: MET STANDARD
Carson Elementary: Met Standard
Rann Elementary: Met Standard; science; Top 25 percent student progress
Young Elementary: Met Standard; Top 25 percent closing performance gap
McCarroll Middle School Sixth: Met Standard; mathematics
McCarroll Middle School: Met Standard; mathematics; science; social studies; top 25 percent student progress; postsecondary readiness
Decatur High School: Met Standard; ELA/reading; mathematics; science; social studies; top 25 percent closing performance gap; postsecondary readiness
PARADISE ISD: MET STANDARD
Paradise Elementary: Met Standard
Paradise Intermediate: Met Standard
Paradise Middle School: Met Standard
Paradise High School: Met Standard; top 25 percent student progress
NORTHWEST ISD: MET STANDARD
Prairie View Elementary: Met Standard
Seven Hills Elementary: Met Standard
Chisholm Trail Middle School: Met Standard; top 25 percent student progress
Northwest High School: Met Standard; science
SLIDELL ISD: MET STANDARD
