Local districts make the grade

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Boyd, Bridgeport, Chico, Decatur, Northwest, Paradise, Slidell

All Wise County districts and campuses received a passing grade in the 2017 preliminary accountability ratings released Tuesday by the Texas Education Agency.

Wise County schools joined 95 percent of districts and 89.4 percent of campuses across the state that received the rating of met standard.

The acceptable rating means the districts and campuses met the target indexes for student achievement (a snapshot of student performance across all subjects), student progress (measure of student progress from year to year), closing performance gaps (measure of academic achievement of economically disadvantaged and the lowest performing ethnic student groups) and postsecondary readiness.

Along with meeting the standards, several campuses earned distinctions when compared to 40 schools with similar enrollments and demographics.

Decatur High School led the area schools, earning six of the seven possible distinctions – English/reading; mathematics; science; social studies; closing performance gaps; and postsecondary readiness.

“It’s a symptom of a lot of good things happening on a day-to-day basis,” said Decatur High School Principal Jeff Russell. “I’m really proud of the teachers. They’ve done a lot of great work.

“I equate it to athletics. Teams that win have really great practices.”

Boyd Elementary stood out, earning all five of the distinctions it qualified for.

“We’re very proud of them. The TEA sent an email that we were one of 400 elementaries to receive all the distinctions,” said Boyd ISD Superintendent Ted West. “Our kids and teachers did an excellent job. It was a lot of hard work.”

Chico Middle School also earned five distinctions and Bridgeport High School four.

DISTRICT, CAMPUS RESULTS

ALVORD ISD: MET STANDARD

Alvord Elementary: Met Standard

Alvord Middle School: Met Standard

Alvord High School: Met Standard; top 25 percent closing performance gap

BOYD ISD: MET STANDARD

Boyd Elementary: Met Standard; ELA/reading; mathematics; top 25 percent student progress; top 25 percent closing performance gap; postsecondary readiness

Boyd Intermediate: Met Standard

Boyd Middle School: Met Standard; top 25 percent closing performance gap

Boyd High School: Met Standard

BRIDGEPORT ISD: MET STANDARD

Bridgeport Elementary: Met Standard

Bridgeport Intermediate: Met Standard

Bridgeport Middle School: Met Standard; Top 25 percent student progress

Bridgeport High School: Met Standard; science; social studies; top 25 percent closing performance gap; postsecondary readiness

CHICO ISD: MET STANDARD

Chico Elementary: Met Standard

Chico Middle School: Met Standard; ELA/Reading; mathematics; social studies; top 25 percent closing performance gap; postsecondary readiness

Chico High School: Met Standard

DECATUR ISD: MET STANDARD

Carson Elementary: Met Standard

Rann Elementary: Met Standard; science; Top 25 percent student progress

Young Elementary: Met Standard; Top 25 percent closing performance gap

McCarroll Middle School Sixth: Met Standard; mathematics

McCarroll Middle School: Met Standard; mathematics; science; social studies; top 25 percent student progress; postsecondary readiness

Decatur High School: Met Standard; ELA/reading; mathematics; science; social studies; top 25 percent closing performance gap; postsecondary readiness

PARADISE ISD: MET STANDARD

Paradise Elementary: Met Standard

Paradise Intermediate: Met Standard

Paradise Middle School: Met Standard

Paradise High School: Met Standard; top 25 percent student progress

NORTHWEST ISD: MET STANDARD

Prairie View Elementary: Met Standard

Seven Hills Elementary: Met Standard

Chisholm Trail Middle School: Met Standard; top 25 percent student progress

Northwest High School: Met Standard; science

SLIDELL ISD: MET STANDARD

