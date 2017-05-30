Local athlete to participate in Offense-Defense Bowl Week

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, November 8, 2017

While attending an Offense-Defense football camp this summer, Cody Hughes, an eighth-grader at McCarroll Middle School in Decatur, was named an All-American and invited to participate in the 12th Annual Offense-Defense Bowl Week festivities in New Orleans this December.

Hughes, a running back and outside linebacker for the MMS Eagles, was selected for this honor from thousands of athletes across the country and played well, easily validating the Bowl Selection Committee’s choice in tabbing him for the All-American tilt.

The Offense-Defense All-American Bowl is the culmination of a weeklong series of events, and the 12th annual game is just one of many things that the week encompasses. Also included is an All-Star football game showcasing 88 of the top high school seniors in the country. This has previously featured current NFL pros such as Heisman Trophy winners Lamar Jackson and Cam Newton, as well as Joe Haden, Dez Bryant, and many others before they were collegiate and later professional stars.

Offense-Defense Sports has been running full-contact football instructional camps for the past 48 years and currently operates in approximately 80 camp locations nationwide all year long.