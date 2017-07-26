Lifeteam 68 earns service award

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, July 26, 2017



Wise County Lifeteam 68 is charged with being there to help on the worst day of a person’s life, but it’s their community outreach that earned the team the Air Evac regional service award this year.

The crew consists of four pilots, five medics and four nurses working in shifts.

The award distinguishes Lifeteam 68 as the most active in their community of Air Evac’s 27 Texas teams. Program Director Lisa Ponce said the group has stayed active to show they’re here for the community in more than just emergency circumstances.

“It’s important because we are part of the community, and we want everyone that lives here to see that we’re here and we actually do care about them, not only when they’re in the accident and they need us, but also when things are good,” she said.

Ponce said the group frequently goes to school career days and awareness functions, like Shattered Dreams, a DWI prevention event. Crew members also teach classes for local fire departments and community members.

“Sometimes we go out, and we just teach classes,” Ponce said, “like CPR to the hospitals and fire departments and volunteer fire departments because we have continuing education classes that are free for anybody who needs them.”

Classes are either free or offered at a minimal charge to cover the cost of the American Heart Association certification card, which helps budget-strapped rural fire departments, she said.

The crew also flies in for fun events like the annual Battle of Big Sandy football game to drop off the game ball. Career days and other meet-and-greets give local kids a chance to look in and around the helicopter and ask the crew questions, which can help develop future career goals, she said.

“We really like to teach the kids’ career days when they come out to the airport,” she said. “These are things like, ‘what pilots do’ or ‘what it takes to be a nurse or a paramedic.'”

At a kids’ camp with Saginaw Fire Department, Ponce said students were excited to find out a pilot had served in the military, pelting him with excited questions.

“They see the helicopter and want to ask him about flying in the military and something goes off in them and maybe it changes their life,” she said. “That’s the kind of stuff we hope for.”

The team has even developed relationships with some of its former patients, who visit regularly to chat and drop off gifts.

Ponce said the team’s outreach hours will next be considered on a national level, giving them a chance for further recognition.

“This is kind of an accumulation of events we were at in 2016 and 2017,” she said. “We were really excited about getting that award because we worked really hard for it.”